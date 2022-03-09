UPDATE ! Steam Deck and Controllers support!

Welcome Players and Officers!

How are you guys?

Tought times lately... But we have something to cheer you up!

We prepared another free update for Prison Simulator!

this update focuses mainly on Steam Deck support and long awaited controller's support!

Now you can choose which button configuration you want to see! (Steam Deck, Playstation, Nintendo or Xbox style)

Just hit the Options and choose a one you like or you are familiar with!

This is how a main controller layout looks like on Steam Deck. You can change them in Steam Input if you want!

And this update feature also some minor bug fixes and some repaired stability issues.

We also beggined work on Prison Simulator on the main home consoles systems. More info soon!



It's great!!

Steam Deck is a nice piece of hardware, believe us ;)

We hope you will have fun with Prison Simulator "on the go".

https://store.steampowered.com/app/842180/Prison_Simulator/

Best regards,

Baked Games Team



