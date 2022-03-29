IVECO BUS Bus Pack DLC available now!

Good news for bus enthusiasts! With the IVECO BUS Bus Pack DLC you get the opportunity to expand your bus fleet by three additional bus models from the popular manufacturer IVECO BUS: an IVECO BUS E-WAY by HEULIEZ, an IVECO BUS CREALIS articulated bus and an IVECO BUS CROSSWAY LE. In addition the DLC includes 3 new interiors for the customization of your IVECO BUS bus fleet.

The Bus Simulator 21 – IVECO BUS Bus Pack DLC is now available for 8.99 EUR / 8.99 USD / 7.49 GBP (RSP) here on Steam:

And not to forget…

To celebrate the new buses, we have prepared a Sale for you here on Steam. From March 29 to April 04, 2022 you can get Bus Simulator 21 as well as all of its previously released DLCs with a discount of 20%!

We wish you a good journey! :-)

Your Bus Simulator team