1.39 EA - Update 1 - Difficulties

Share · View all patches · Build 8325997 · Last edited 7 March 2022 – 10:32:16 UTC by Wendy

-New Difficulties: Peaceful, Easy, Normal, Hard and Insane.

-New Difficult menu in game settings.

-Peaceful: Deactivate only enemy spawn when walking.

-Easy: Enemy ATK reduced (/2), no gold penalty after player respawn.

-Normal: Enemy ATK reduced (/1.5), gold penalty after player respawn depends on number of player deaths.

-Hard: Default enemy ATK, gold penalty after player respawn depends on number of player deaths plus 200 gold.

-Insane: Enemy ATK increased (x2), gold penalty after player respawn depends on number of player deaths plus 1,000 gold.

-Balanced gold and EXP drops from enemies.

-Peaceful mode do not replace other difficulties, Peaceful mode can be activated at same time with Easy, Normal, Hard and Insane.

-Fixed event enemies won´t be deactivated with Peaceful mode.

-Old saves will be "Hard" by default.