Patch 4.0.5 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8325536 · Last edited 8 March 2022 – 08:32:08 UTC by Wendy

[UX/UI]

Scrolling tab is stuck in Daily Quest

Quest1-2 video for License 4 is not working

[Graphics and VFX]

Fix loading transition effects after pressing Race Again or Exit Race in career mode.

Fix Volcanic Jungle track- weapon usage trails appearing stuck on the screen.

Quest1 - fix display graphics color in slushy machine.

Fix Onsen Shima track - cannonballs are passing through the cannon base.

Fix Liberty Circuit track - fire ball effects are passing through the Liberty statue.

Fix Kabo Dojo track - chopped fruits are passing through the castle wall.

[Sound]

(Quest)(Item and obstacle)VFX and sound effects appear overlap too many times

[Known Issues]

G29 Steering wheel force feedback is overly shaking.

Kart is pulling left on rough area when letting go of the Steering wheels (Logitech G29, Thrustmaster T150, T500, Fanatec Clubsport).