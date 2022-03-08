Patch 4.0.5 Release Notes

[UX/UI]
Scrolling tab is stuck in Daily Quest
Quest1-2 video for License 4 is not working
[Graphics and VFX]
Fix loading transition effects after pressing Race Again or Exit Race in career mode.
Fix Volcanic Jungle track- weapon usage trails appearing stuck on the screen.
Quest1 - fix display graphics color in slushy machine.
Fix Onsen Shima track - cannonballs are passing through the cannon base.
Fix Liberty Circuit track - fire ball effects are passing through the Liberty statue.
Fix Kabo Dojo track - chopped fruits are passing through the castle wall.
[Sound]
(Quest)(Item and obstacle)VFX and sound effects appear overlap too many times
[Known Issues]
G29 Steering wheel force feedback is overly shaking.
Kart is pulling left on rough area when letting go of the Steering wheels (Logitech G29, Thrustmaster T150, T500, Fanatec Clubsport).
