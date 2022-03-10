Hi and welcome to Toribash Ranking Season 7!

(only 3 years after Season 6, huh)

Be prepared to perform 200 IQ plays on your opponents to rank up and get exclusive rewards!

How it works

All Green Belt+ players can participate in Season 7 by playing ranked games in special ranked rooms or by using the in-game matchmaking system.

You will be unranked for your first 10 games and placed in a rank according to your Elo based on how you played while unranked.

Rank Tiers

After playing your qualification matches, you will receive a rank tier depending on your Elo:

Elo Hell (0 - 1550)

Bronze (1550 - 1575)

Silver (1575 - 1595)

Gold III (1595 - 1615)

Gold II (1615 - 1630)

Gold I (1630 - 1645)

Platinum III (1645 - 1660)

Platinum II (1660 - 1675)

Platinum I (1675 - 1690)

Diamond (1690+)

And now, the part you've all been waiting for...

Prizes!

#1 Ranked Player

1,250,000 Toricredits

100 Shiai Tokens

Upgradeable Corrupted Rose Tori

Pick one item from the ToriShop (packs included)*

Season 7 Winner Badge on your profile

1 Year ToriPrime subscription

#2 Ranked Player

650,000 Toricredits

50 Shiai Tokens

Upgradeable Corrupted Rose Tori

Pick one item from the ToriShop (packs included)*

Runner-up Season 7 Badge on your profile

1 Year ToriPrime subscription

#3 Ranked Player

350,000 Toricredits

25 Shiai Tokens

Upgradeable Corrupted Rose Tori

Pick one item from the ToriShop (packs included)*

Runner-up Season 7 Badge on your profile

1 Year ToriPrime subscription

#4-5 ranked players will also be getting the Corrupted Rose Tori.

Top 5 Ranks (each mod)

50,000 Toricredits

5 Shiai Tokens

Diamond Players

Corrupted Rose Tori Head Item

150,000 TC

15 ST

Color Pack of choice*

Platinum I Players

75,000 TC

10 ST

Random Elite joints

Corrupted Rose Staff

Platinum II Players

35,000 TC

7 ST

Hit Effects

Random Tier X pack

Platinum III Players

20,000 TC

5 ST

Hit Effects

Random Tier X joints

Gold I Players

5 ST

Hit Effects

Random Tier IX joints

Gold II Players

4 ST

Hit Effects

Random Tier VIII joints

Gold III Players

3ST

Hit Effects

Random Tier VII joints

Other Info

Toribash Ranking features Elo decay which will affect inactive players within Platinum and Diamond tiers.

Inactive Platinum tier players will start losing 1 Elo point for every day of inactivity after they stay inactive for 2 weeks, and Diamond tier players will start losing their Elo after 1 week of inactivity.

You can only receive end-of-season prizes on one account.

Users caught rank farming or abusing the system will have their Elo reset back to default.

Severe cases of farming / exploiting will also result in a ban placed on every associated account.

Season 7 ends on June 10th

Good luck and have fun playing!