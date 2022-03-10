Hi and welcome to Toribash Ranking Season 7!
(only 3 years after Season 6, huh)
Be prepared to perform 200 IQ plays on your opponents to rank up and get exclusive rewards!
How it works
All Green Belt+ players can participate in Season 7 by playing ranked games in special ranked rooms or by using the in-game matchmaking system.
You will be unranked for your first 10 games and placed in a rank according to your Elo based on how you played while unranked.
Rank Tiers
After playing your qualification matches, you will receive a rank tier depending on your Elo:
- Elo Hell (0 - 1550)
- Bronze (1550 - 1575)
- Silver (1575 - 1595)
- Gold III (1595 - 1615)
- Gold II (1615 - 1630)
- Gold I (1630 - 1645)
- Platinum III (1645 - 1660)
- Platinum II (1660 - 1675)
- Platinum I (1675 - 1690)
- Diamond (1690+)
And now, the part you've all been waiting for...
Prizes!
#1 Ranked Player
- 1,250,000 Toricredits
- 100 Shiai Tokens
- Upgradeable Corrupted Rose Tori
- Pick one item from the ToriShop (packs included)*
- Season 7 Winner Badge on your profile
- 1 Year ToriPrime subscription
#2 Ranked Player
- 650,000 Toricredits
- 50 Shiai Tokens
- Upgradeable Corrupted Rose Tori
- Pick one item from the ToriShop (packs included)*
- Runner-up Season 7 Badge on your profile
- 1 Year ToriPrime subscription
#3 Ranked Player
- 350,000 Toricredits
- 25 Shiai Tokens
- Upgradeable Corrupted Rose Tori
- Pick one item from the ToriShop (packs included)*
- Runner-up Season 7 Badge on your profile
- 1 Year ToriPrime subscription
#4-5 ranked players will also be getting the Corrupted Rose Tori.
Top 5 Ranks (each mod)
- 50,000 Toricredits
- 5 Shiai Tokens
Diamond Players
- Corrupted Rose Tori Head Item
- 150,000 TC
- 15 ST
- Color Pack of choice*
Platinum I Players
- 75,000 TC
- 10 ST
- Random Elite joints
- Corrupted Rose Staff
Platinum II Players
- 35,000 TC
- 7 ST
- Hit Effects
- Random Tier X pack
Platinum III Players
- 20,000 TC
- 5 ST
- Hit Effects
- Random Tier X joints
Gold I Players
- 5 ST
- Hit Effects
- Random Tier IX joints
Gold II Players
- 4 ST
- Hit Effects
- Random Tier VIII joints
Gold III Players
- 3ST
- Hit Effects
- Random Tier VII joints
Other Info
Toribash Ranking features Elo decay which will affect inactive players within Platinum and Diamond tiers.
Inactive Platinum tier players will start losing 1 Elo point for every day of inactivity after they stay inactive for 2 weeks, and Diamond tier players will start losing their Elo after 1 week of inactivity.
You can only receive end-of-season prizes on one account.
Users caught rank farming or abusing the system will have their Elo reset back to default.
Severe cases of farming / exploiting will also result in a ban placed on every associated account.
