Toribash update for 10 March 2022

Toribash Ranking Season 7

Toribash update for 10 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi and welcome to Toribash Ranking Season 7!

(only 3 years after Season 6, huh)

Be prepared to perform 200 IQ plays on your opponents to rank up and get exclusive rewards!

How it works

All Green Belt+ players can participate in Season 7 by playing ranked games in special ranked rooms or by using the in-game matchmaking system.
You will be unranked for your first 10 games and placed in a rank according to your Elo based on how you played while unranked.

Rank Tiers

After playing your qualification matches, you will receive a rank tier depending on your Elo:

  • Elo Hell (0 - 1550)
  • Bronze (1550 - 1575)
  • Silver (1575 - 1595)
  • Gold III (1595 - 1615)
  • Gold II (1615 - 1630)
  • Gold I (1630 - 1645)
  • Platinum III (1645 - 1660)
  • Platinum II (1660 - 1675)
  • Platinum I (1675 - 1690)
  • Diamond (1690+)

And now, the part you've all been waiting for...

Prizes!

#1 Ranked Player
  • 1,250,000 Toricredits
  • 100 Shiai Tokens
  • Upgradeable Corrupted Rose Tori
  • Pick one item from the ToriShop (packs included)*
  • Season 7 Winner Badge on your profile
  • 1 Year ToriPrime subscription
#2 Ranked Player
  • 650,000 Toricredits
  • 50 Shiai Tokens
  • Upgradeable Corrupted Rose Tori
  • Pick one item from the ToriShop (packs included)*
  • Runner-up Season 7 Badge on your profile
  • 1 Year ToriPrime subscription
#3 Ranked Player
  • 350,000 Toricredits
  • 25 Shiai Tokens
  • Upgradeable Corrupted Rose Tori
  • Pick one item from the ToriShop (packs included)*
  • Runner-up Season 7 Badge on your profile
  • 1 Year ToriPrime subscription

#4-5 ranked players will also be getting the Corrupted Rose Tori.

Top 5 Ranks (each mod)
  • 50,000 Toricredits
  • 5 Shiai Tokens

Diamond Players

  • Corrupted Rose Tori Head Item
  • 150,000 TC
  • 15 ST
  • Color Pack of choice*

Platinum I Players

  • 75,000 TC
  • 10 ST
  • Random Elite joints
  • Corrupted Rose Staff

Platinum II Players

  • 35,000 TC
  • 7 ST
  • Hit Effects
  • Random Tier X pack

Platinum III Players

  • 20,000 TC
  • 5 ST
  • Hit Effects
  • Random Tier X joints

Gold I Players

  • 5 ST
  • Hit Effects
  • Random Tier IX joints

Gold II Players

  • 4 ST
  • Hit Effects
  • Random Tier VIII joints

Gold III Players

  • 3ST
  • Hit Effects
  • Random Tier VII joints
Other Info

Toribash Ranking features Elo decay which will affect inactive players within Platinum and Diamond tiers.
Inactive Platinum tier players will start losing 1 Elo point for every day of inactivity after they stay inactive for 2 weeks, and Diamond tier players will start losing their Elo after 1 week of inactivity.

You can only receive end-of-season prizes on one account.

Users caught rank farming or abusing the system will have their Elo reset back to default.
Severe cases of farming / exploiting will also result in a ban placed on every associated account.

Season 7 ends on June 10th
Good luck and have fun playing!

