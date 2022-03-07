Version 9.7

Mostly upgraded max save/story lists from 1o to 20 in the main menu (2 pages to 4 pages). Also fixed some dialogue in Panama and made opening the bridge door on the Polyphonic immediately stop all combat, just to give the player more of a chance. Oh, and there was one door on the Panama farms that should have been sealed but wasn't.

Complete list of changes:

SOURCE CODE:

-Doubled max amount of saves and stories in the main menu (from 10 to 20).

-"if_objCount" script boolean no longer counts party members (to make completing kill objectives more simple).

SCRIPTS:

-Fish Business objective is now erased if Slender dies.

-Opening the Bridge Door on the Polyphonic now stops all combat, giving the player a chance to make a first move.

-(PANAMA) Updated Samuel's dialogue in Chapter 2 (objectives cancelled).

STORY FILES: (requires starting a new game)

-(PANAMA) Fixed problem in Panama Farms and changed "Metal Door" to "Sealed Metal Door" (now requires hacking).