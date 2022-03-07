This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for playing Craftopia. This is the development status report for February.

▼ Major Developments

• Boss Rush Dungeon

"Boss Rush Dungeon," which we had called "Mysterious Dungeon," is the dungeon where you will consecutively challenge strong enemies to go as deep as you can. The deeper, the stronger enemies will be! You might find it challenging since some floors may have a different environment from the ordinary battleground.

• Enchantment Scroll

You can use "Enchantment Scroll" to apply a specific enchantment to the weapon of your choice. You will receive Enchantment Scrolls as the rewards of Boss Rush Dungeon in the first place. We're considering adding other ways to obtain Enchantment Scrolls by the time of the release of Seamless Map Update.

Of course, we've been working on other things such as weapons, furniture, pets, bug fixes, and QoL changes as well!

We reveal a bit of additional information on the Seamless Map Update.

We'll add "Warp Portal(tentative)" which allows you to teleport from place to place instantly in the Seamless Map Update! This item may address the potential anxiety "how will we roam around the way larger world without any troubles?" we believe.



Please note that "Warp Portal(tentative)" is under development, and its model and design are still subject to change.

The development of Craftopia has been slowly progressing since we're working on the normal major update and the Seamless Map Update at the same time. However, we've been working on several issues to address with the help of much feedback from the community.

We'll keep you updated with the development status reports, and we'll announce the release date of the next major update when it's decided. Stay tuned!

Thank you for your continued support!

Craftopia Development Team