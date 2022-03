We have been fixing bugs to points being added !addpoints (username) (points) we have also added a easy connect button to twitch also done couple back end bug fixes.

Here is a couple of commands that we have added in to the bot.

!addpoints (username) (points)

!addpoints (username) -(points)

!coinflip

!gamble (Points Amount)

If you have any problems with our bot please use our discord before requesting for a refund and allow us time to fix this issue.