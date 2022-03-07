Hotfix v1.0.2

Changed

Improved durability of some early game melee weapons. (applies only to new games)

Necromancer starts with a Command allies ability on action bar.

Crafting count limited to 1 - 100 on Crafting screen.

Fixed

Reduced time to craft Linen. (applies only to new games)

Changed the old "Only death would await you there!" message to a more accurate message.

Clicking drag action button when already dragging something will let go of the item.

Lich no longer regains life essence by drinking water.

Vampires no longer see drink blood button when near water.

Fixed world map position moving when the Map screen hidden.

Fixed a rare crash related to light source in equipment.

Fixed crash related to Modding editor.

Fixed Jump Pierce ability description of minimum jump distance.

Fixed some dialogue typos.

Staff of the Dead now properly requires some bones to craft, instead of duplicate Silver Bar requirement.

Fixed Tutorial screen scroll.

Fixed issue that could cause keyboard locking by not deselecting count input when closing the Crafting screen.

Fixed achievements "Where did the blood go?", "Lion's Sin", "Now you see me, now you don't!"

Updated tutorial about repairing options.

Things are pretty wild right now and I can no longer keep reading through Steam Community and Discord, so if you're experiencing a critical error, the fastest way to get help is through the #bugs channel on Discord.

I also got confirmation from Steam that everyone who owns the full game should have access to Workshop in the community - if you don't see it and you do own the game, please contact me so I can pass it along.

I would like to thank you all for your feedback, positive and negative, it may take me a moment to see the light as I like to think about how changes affect the whole game, but I'll do my best to improve the game so it's an enjoyable, but still challenging experience as it was meant to be.

Artur