Hi everyone!

It has been an awesome release week for Num One: Revised Edition and we're so happy to see all the reviews, hours played, streams, and feedback! Thank you so much!

We're already working on fixes and the first update should drop soon. In particular, we have a fix incoming for the UI issues with ultrawide resolutions.

Keep the feedback coming and feel free to send any issues you have to our support email. Thank you and have a great week!

-Mik