 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Hanged Man update for 15 March 2022

Chinese language support update and the special commemorative sale for it.

Share · View all patches · Build 8324036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Fans,

Thank you for playing and supporting The Hanged Man.
With today’s update, we have added Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese!

To celebrate, we are offering a 50% off discount for one week from March 15th, 2:00 AM to March 22nd, 2:00 AM (JST).
In addition, the other three titles in The Strange Man series, The Crooked Man, The Sand Man, and The Boogie Man will also be on sale for 50% off, so if you haven’t played the other titles yet, now’s your chance!

The Strange Man series is currently 50% off!

Again, thank you for your continued support.

Changed files in this update

The Hanged Man JP Depot 749892
  • Loading history…
The Hanged Man EN Depot 749893
  • Loading history…
The Hanged Man KR Depot 749894
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.