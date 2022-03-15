Chinese language support update and the special commemorative sale for it.

Dear Fans,

Thank you for playing and supporting The Hanged Man.

With today’s update, we have added Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese!

To celebrate, we are offering a 50% off discount for one week from March 15th, 2:00 AM to March 22nd, 2:00 AM (JST).

In addition, the other three titles in The Strange Man series, The Crooked Man, The Sand Man, and The Boogie Man will also be on sale for 50% off, so if you haven’t played the other titles yet, now’s your chance!

The Strange Man series is currently 50% off!



Again, thank you for your continued support.