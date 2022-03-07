Crash Hotfix v1.1.4.92247

As part of Week Thirteen's update we released a new crash reporting tool. The community responded by providing us with excellent data, allowing us to find and solve five really serious crash issues. The three top reported crash issues have now been fixed.

We apologise in advance for the disruption caused by downloading the update, as verification can take some time due to how Unreal Engine packages our game files, and steam processes those. We are working with Epic and Valve to assess our approach, to see what we can do to alleviate this issue.

We will work as fast as we can

Pushing an update is extremely disruptive for players and we don't do this lightly, but as part of our commitment to address launch issues and give you the game you deserve, we wanted to get these fixes out without delay.

Crash and Stability Fixes

If you experience a crash, don’t ignore the window that can popup. Please do “Send and Close.”

Please write a message to us about what you were doing right before you crashed, whether you were the host or client, if you were playing offline, and whether or not you’ve experienced this crash before. Then, Send and Close.

Using the Unreal Engine crash reporter is really useful and will help our developers better pinpoint the cause of the crash and fix it faster.

Detailed Changelog v1.1.4.92247