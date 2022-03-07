Get The Gems RELOADED released!

Finally, the time has come!
I am happy to announce that I have just released a completely revised and improved version of Get The Gems.
Get The Gems RELOADED has been reprogrammed from scratch in an up-to-date language and improved in every way. Among other things, I have of course taken your great feedback into account. Please continue to use the game’s Community Hub on Steam.
Here is an overview of the new features:
Core Engine
- Rewritten from scratch in an up-to-date language
- OpenGL and Vulkan support
- The player’s desktop resolution is used ingame
- Tiles are always square, regardless of the resolution
- Latest Microsoft Windows supported
Gameplay
- Campaign Mode and Practice Mode
- Player progress autosave
- Unlimited lives
- Enhanced player controls
- Time limit can be deactivated in Practice Mode
- Cam is now centered on player
- Enhanced monster pathfinding
- Improved ingame UI
Caves
- Many caves have been replaced
- Most caves have been reworked
- Unlocked caves can be played again at any time
- Improved cave entering
GFX
- Many sprites have been reworked or replaced
- Added animation for soil eating
- Improved explosion animation
- Gems now sparkle randomly
- Added player death and cave success animation
SFX
- Awesome menu music track
- Major sound revision
- Many new sounds added
- Random creepy sounds during gameplay
MISC
- Achievements updated
- New game menu
- More rewarding score system
- Enhanced player statistics
- Gameplay recording issues eliminated
- Improved help
- Added tips to main menu
- LOTS OF OTHER FEATURES
HAPPY SPELUNKING !
PSY
Changed files in this update