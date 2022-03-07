Get The Gems RELOADED released!

Finally, the time has come!

I am happy to announce that I have just released a completely revised and improved version of Get The Gems.

Get The Gems RELOADED has been reprogrammed from scratch in an up-to-date language and improved in every way. Among other things, I have of course taken your great feedback into account. Please continue to use the game’s Community Hub on Steam.

Here is an overview of the new features:

Core Engine

Rewritten from scratch in an up-to-date language

OpenGL and Vulkan support

The player’s desktop resolution is used ingame

Tiles are always square, regardless of the resolution

Latest Microsoft Windows supported

Gameplay

Campaign Mode and Practice Mode

Player progress autosave

Unlimited lives

Enhanced player controls

Time limit can be deactivated in Practice Mode

Cam is now centered on player

Enhanced monster pathfinding

Improved ingame UI

Caves

Many caves have been replaced

Most caves have been reworked

Unlocked caves can be played again at any time

Improved cave entering

GFX

Many sprites have been reworked or replaced

Added animation for soil eating

Improved explosion animation

Gems now sparkle randomly

Added player death and cave success animation

SFX

Awesome menu music track

Major sound revision

Many new sounds added

Random creepy sounds during gameplay

MISC

Achievements updated

New game menu

More rewarding score system

Enhanced player statistics

Gameplay recording issues eliminated

Improved help

Added tips to main menu

LOTS OF OTHER FEATURES

HAPPY SPELUNKING !

PSY