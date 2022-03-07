 Skip to content

Get The Gems update for 7 March 2022

Get The Gems RELOADED released!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finally, the time has come!

I am happy to announce that I have just released a completely revised and improved version of Get The Gems.

Get The Gems RELOADED has been reprogrammed from scratch in an up-to-date language and improved in every way. Among other things, I have of course taken your great feedback into account. Please continue to use the game’s Community Hub on Steam.

Here is an overview of the new features:

Core Engine

  • Rewritten from scratch in an up-to-date language
  • OpenGL and Vulkan support
  • The player’s desktop resolution is used ingame
  • Tiles are always square, regardless of the resolution
  • Latest Microsoft Windows supported

Gameplay

  • Campaign Mode and Practice Mode
  • Player progress autosave
  • Unlimited lives
  • Enhanced player controls
  • Time limit can be deactivated in Practice Mode
  • Cam is now centered on player
  • Enhanced monster pathfinding
  • Improved ingame UI

Caves

  • Many caves have been replaced
  • Most caves have been reworked
  • Unlocked caves can be played again at any time
  • Improved cave entering

GFX

  • Many sprites have been reworked or replaced
  • Added animation for soil eating
  • Improved explosion animation
  • Gems now sparkle randomly
  • Added player death and cave success animation

SFX

  • Awesome menu music track
  • Major sound revision
  • Many new sounds added
  • Random creepy sounds during gameplay

MISC

  • Achievements updated
  • New game menu
  • More rewarding score system
  • Enhanced player statistics
  • Gameplay recording issues eliminated
  • Improved help
  • Added tips to main menu
  • LOTS OF OTHER FEATURES

HAPPY SPELUNKING !
PSY

