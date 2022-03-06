 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Kisekimura update for 6 March 2022

Working on Spanish translation

Share · View all patches · Build 8323826 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,
we received a lot of request from spanish speaking players to have Kisekimura localized to spanish, so we've begin the work on that.

As of v1.1a, you can play most of the game in spanish. While the localizaton isn't finished, we hope you'll enjoy it.

Are we going to do other languages? We'd love to, but at this point in time we don't have the budget to do so. If we receive enough requests from players and sales on those countries allows us to do, we'd certainly try to provide some more language options.

Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Kisekimura Depot Depot 1483542
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.