Working on Spanish translation

Hi everyone,

we received a lot of request from spanish speaking players to have Kisekimura localized to spanish, so we've begin the work on that.

As of v1.1a, you can play most of the game in spanish. While the localizaton isn't finished, we hope you'll enjoy it.

Are we going to do other languages? We'd love to, but at this point in time we don't have the budget to do so. If we receive enough requests from players and sales on those countries allows us to do, we'd certainly try to provide some more language options.

Thanks for playing!