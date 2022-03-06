Patch 0.21

Bug Fixes:

If an entire team faints outside of battle, the dungeon will now end

Entering a battle with a fainted monster girl will no longer spawn her briefly.

Fixed a crash when trying to swap to an empty battle slot

Fixed a case where monster girls would jitter when arriving at a station.

Fixed an issue where players with high fps would see certain attack animations incorrectly.

The steam icon in the main menu now leads to the steam bug report community page.

QoL changes:

You can now click the outfit weather icons

You can now copy paste outfits

You can now click battle slot icons in the check stats menu

Increased the size of the motivation and energy bars when hovering a monster girl.

Added a loading screen when starting the game

Balance Changes:

Poison will now deplete over time while travelling

Energy drain while travelling has been reduced.

You now gain a little trust from neutral reactions to gifts.

You will always get trust from talking to monster girls now

You gain more trust from positive reactions to gifts, and lose more trust from negative reactions.