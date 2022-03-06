Patch 0.21

Bug Fixes:
If an entire team faints outside of battle, the dungeon will now end
Entering a battle with a fainted monster girl will no longer spawn her briefly.
Fixed a crash when trying to swap to an empty battle slot
Fixed a case where monster girls would jitter when arriving at a station.
Fixed an issue where players with high fps would see certain attack animations incorrectly.
The steam icon in the main menu now leads to the steam bug report community page.
QoL changes:
You can now click the outfit weather icons
You can now copy paste outfits
You can now click battle slot icons in the check stats menu
Increased the size of the motivation and energy bars when hovering a monster girl.
Added a loading screen when starting the game
Balance Changes:
Poison will now deplete over time while travelling
Energy drain while travelling has been reduced.
You now gain a little trust from neutral reactions to gifts.
You will always get trust from talking to monster girls now
You gain more trust from positive reactions to gifts, and lose more trust from negative reactions.
Changed files in this update