Here is the update for the "Weapons Week Event". This is an in-game event, which will allow players to use any weapon of their choice without any XP restrictions. The weapons are Bow, Sword, Spear, Hammer, and Full Melee (hand-to-hand combat). This event will last for a week. After the event ends, the weapons will have specific XP restrictions as usual.

Achievements are coming soon! They are the next step on the road.

Good luck fighters :)