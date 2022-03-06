Patch - 0.7.130.6

Last Letter to the producer can be read here on current priorities

Winters got a model update from the last letter to the producer check it out! Not live yet



The old build has been archived for those looking to finish their games on the old smaller Treasure Island map but we dont recommend carrying over saves into this build.

Looking for more feedback from our userbase on what we plan on doing with civilians

Change list

Added German language

Added Japanese language

Adjusted Materials for TV station, which was turning pink in HLODs

Altered CrowdManager settings, resetting the 'max agents/walls' settings to 6/8 (from 12/16) and increasing max agents up to 1000 (to prevent possible situation where units get 'crowded out' and stop moving)

Also, updated ClearDefenseSpawns checks for Nodes to properly run at all times, instead of only if the node is still in a Defense state

Adjusted soft cap for infected and civilian maximums to be 20% less. Regular infected have 20% more health to compensate.

Added logic to save a unit's 'CreationTime', so Defense Units that are allowed to despawn only after being around long enough won't 'reset' their lifespan on load

Fixed Spine Turrets being targeted by Chelsey and her Lieutenants

Fixed Lieutanant's capsule radius making them ignore the navigation mesh (resulted in them 'standing still' at all times) Result: Chelsey and her LTs should be much more reliable. Performance should be better. Defense spawns should clear out more reliably when loading a save, and more reliably in general.

Civilians triggering mass hordes have been tweaked this to make Infection pods not try to send defense waves after civilians, since we can now filter out those targets as not being that big a deal so they can focus mostly on CERC and active armed threats

Improved the Build Location Meshes to act as a way for an Infection Zone to tell how many player units are in a zone (rather than just relying on the overlap sphere that the Spawn Nodes have) Used this to greatly improve Spawn Node defense responses that previously would trickle away due to the player not technically being near an arbitrary sphere

Fixed a loading issue that resulted in Pods or Towers loading back into the game with potentially less health than they were saved with

Adjusted interaction point logic for construction of walls/barbed wire to be safer, so units shouldn't get stuck in them anymore

Fixed a float-conversion issue that caused some Circle Up formation movement commands to 'converge' onto a single point

Restored custom collisions for the large jobsite structure

More Operators adjustments will be forth coming as we work to polish it amongst the RTS aspects to get back on civilian management. We expect to wrap up polish and be back on civilian management very soon

Please note the following going forward

