50,000 units sold, little update and Play with Me Remake,

Hello!

As you know, Play with Me will soon will be run on the Play with Me 2 engine. I will not update the old version anymore because it makes no sense (there will be only small updates like this).

The new version has many changes (riddles, no backpack, new voices, rooms etc.), as you can see there is even better graphics:

Unfortunately, I created the game in 2015 (was Released in 2017/2018)... Today it is 2022, the game is very old, many things have changed (Windows, hardware, Steamworks API etc.), . Also, the old version will be made available for free somewhere.

Everyone who bought the Play with Me: Escape room will get this update for free, I will only change the title "Play with Me: Escape room remake/deluxe edition". Please note that Steam has increased the limit on refunds. If I was unable to fix the bugs, please make a refund the game or wait for the update.

Unfortunately, the game had a lot of problems at the beginning and was released too fast, but that's what the publisher wanted... After the premiere, the game sold about 1600 units (if I remember correctly). The sale was terrible, I earned $400 on the game for a year (33$ usd per month)... I had to stop working with the publisher and start working on alone. It was a good idea: The game has sold nearly 50,000 - THANK YOU.

Also, thanks for all opinions and reviews. If you did not like something in old version (Play with Me: Escape room), let me know in the comments, it will be useful for REMAKE.

PS. Update for Linux and MAC will be delayed (small problems in my country).