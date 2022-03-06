Update; Release Fixes & Caves!

Hi! This is the first update since release, it should fix issues that came up in the last few days, as well as add some misc. feature requests that seemed necessary!

If you like this game / care about its future / see the potential in it.

Please post a review on the Steam Store Page:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1903270/Sunset_World_Online/

That would help us a whole lot!

**

[b]Additions**

[/b]

New caves now connect between the beach area and the primary cave network, allowing players to use them as a shortcut from anywhere to anywhere in the region!

The server will change its hosting instance type, hopefully fixing latency issues. (This will come into effect very soon (day or two))

Old characters can collect "School of Magic" chain quests from the Dream-Pond Shaman!

Consuming fruit will add a temporary "Well Fed" buff (+Health Regen & -Movement Speed)

ESC now instantly exits any dialog.

New - Reset Key Bindings - Button

**

Changes

**

Players who decline/don't respond to "Match Found" for any reason would automatically leave the matchmaking queue.

EXP Gain from expeditions has been increased!

Push is set to be a level 11 earth ability. (Was removed for some time)

Defend "Block" duration has been increased.

Quest givers right after Sunset Port have been elevated slightly in order to avoid situations in which players are hit by mobs while talking to the NPC.

Players will no longer get their geo-located localization, but instead English for everyone.

Touch / Controller analog should now be less sensitive, triggering jump and drop only from a high threshold.

Musket bullets now deal more damage while fruit from the fruit basket deals less damage. (balancing)

Lowered the chance of spawning slimes in the slot machines.

Fixes