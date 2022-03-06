Release v 1.0.0 BigPatch #6(+workshop)

Release v 1.0.0 BigPatch #6

fixed:

--Added support for 2150x1080 monitors

--Added support for 2160x1080 monitors

--Added support for 1680x1050 monitors

--Can't move missionaries

--You can't make missionaries of a different religion

--Troop limit is no longer counted in units

--Fixed a bug with the disappearance of numbers in the military panel

-- Fixed a bug with gunpowder

--On the maps of Zimbabwe, Europe, Belarus, Crimea, the Balkans, the sea was removed where it does not exist in reality

--Building cursor disappears from end of turn

--The appearance of each new caravan in your country increases mercantilism by 1%

--Turn become faster

--Clicking on an empty region no longer shows the building

--In the technology panel, the slider now works

--Bots no longer declare war on themselves

--Fixed technology prices

-- MANSA MUSA achievement fixed

-- RULING THE SEA Achievement fixed

--Fixed a bug with the distribution of people

--You can only create a federation with a non-belligerent country

Changes:

-- The combat system has been completely redesigned

--Now only the borders of the country closest to the cursor are shown (optimization has increased a lot)

New:

--Added advisor modding

--If a city is selected, it will now be highlighted on the map

--Now the button of the selected panel is highlighted

--Now you can adjust the scale of the interface in the settings

--Steam workshop is now available to everyone (Working in test mode)

--Temperature map modding available (only those with maps; map 1-6)

balance:

--The limit of each resource is 999 999 999

--The starting amount of stone blocks and wood has been increased to 35,000

--Bots actively build an army and defend cities