Release v 1.0.0 BigPatch #6(+workshop)

Release v 1.0.0 BigPatch #6
fixed:
--Added support for 2150x1080 monitors
--Added support for 2160x1080 monitors
--Added support for 1680x1050 monitors
--Can't move missionaries
--You can't make missionaries of a different religion
--Troop limit is no longer counted in units
--Fixed a bug with the disappearance of numbers in the military panel
-- Fixed a bug with gunpowder
--On the maps of Zimbabwe, Europe, Belarus, Crimea, the Balkans, the sea was removed where it does not exist in reality
--Building cursor disappears from end of turn
--The appearance of each new caravan in your country increases mercantilism by 1%
--Turn become faster
--Clicking on an empty region no longer shows the building
--In the technology panel, the slider now works
--Bots no longer declare war on themselves
--Fixed technology prices
-- MANSA MUSA achievement fixed
-- RULING THE SEA Achievement fixed
--Fixed a bug with the distribution of people
--You can only create a federation with a non-belligerent country
Changes:
-- The combat system has been completely redesigned
--Now only the borders of the country closest to the cursor are shown (optimization has increased a lot)
New:
--Added advisor modding
--If a city is selected, it will now be highlighted on the map
--Now the button of the selected panel is highlighted
--Now you can adjust the scale of the interface in the settings
--Steam workshop is now available to everyone (Working in test mode)
--Temperature map modding available (only those with maps; map 1-6)
balance:
--The limit of each resource is 999 999 999
--The starting amount of stone blocks and wood has been increased to 35,000
--Bots actively build an army and defend cities
Changed files in this update