UI update (2022/3/7)

I am grateful to the many customers who play this game every day.

I have updated some User Interface from some viewpoint of operation and intuitive-ness.

you should read the Japanese version of this note, you can read it if you can play this game with no trouble.

(1) you can now read "tips(ヒント)" from the "note" on under-left corner in title if you want read it.

(2) the number of cards (od any areas) is now visible only when you point the area with your cursor. The color of its information will be changed to while (for you can read it easily. )

(3) "Stage edit" is now open. Any info of bug/glitch is welcome !

Thank you for your playing and some support for programming-beginners like me !