'Trenches' Game Update V.1.2.6 - 06/03/22

Hello everybody! I hope you are all doing great.

I had very busy days, sorry for not updating much in the last couple of months. I have been very busy and had some personal issues. Mostly this update fixes issues that I had on my mind for some time but did not have the chance to get to them - it mostly includes some optimization work done and changed the effects a bit.

Game Patch: V1.2.6 is now live!

I would like to thank you all for your support, suggestions and feedback. It really helps me and without you we would not be here so for that, thank you so mcuh.

The "Pinkish" effect have been completely removed from the game, and now it looks more natural and gritty IMO. Do let me know what you think about this!

Fixed some minor bug issues.

New additional sound effects were added.

Some triggers and sounds were updated.

Some more performance changes have been made.

All updates apply to both the normal game mode and the no jumpscare game mode.

Reduce the file size once again and many necessary things were deleted in the game that were taking up space.

Thank you again for your support. Keep the feedbacks and suggestions coming! Good day.