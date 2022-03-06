 Skip to content

方块地牢 update for 6 March 2022

Update March 6, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed: Sage may gain golden skill issue

Fixed: Druid description is written as active issue

Fix: Mystic cannot level up

Fix: Struggle is a passive skill for each automatic attack (previously written as active)

Fixed: Grand Summons can be immune to piercing summons and direct attacks

Fixed: Reload and Soul Eater conflict issue

Fix: Talent points for 40 gold, but only starts with 30 gold

Fixed: The skill description of the great wizard is not clear, now: Weakness can be used on the boss, and the effect of using dragon blood medicine becomes a permanent increase of the upper limit of life by 99 points, the maximum level is 1

New: Volume adjustment function

ps: I've been busy at work during this time, and many problems have not been fixed in time. I'm sorry.

