Patch Notes for Version 0.0.7 [The "Haha Sike" Update]

Greetings, Rooster Aficionados!

This week's update has been released, a day late, but hey, wanted some spicy bugs on top of the current bugs? Yeah I don't think so!

This update features some quality of life improvements for the level editor and a couple of new objects to use in your creations!

Following this update, we are going to release updates on a bi-weekly basis to avoid bugs due to rushed testing, we hope you understand and look forward to the new content we have planned!

The update date and time will still be Friday at 8:00PM MST.

I have no funny subtitle for this so go have a cinnamon bun with hot chocolate!

Added a "Favorites Hotbar" feature for level editor, where you can assign objects to the top numeric keys on your keyboard for easier access! You can store up to 6 objects by holding a numeric key from 1 to 6 and then clicking on an object on the top right corner, then you can tap the corresponding key to access the item.

Known Issues: There's a button that says that you can click it to remove the assignation for the held numeric key, it does not work right now, but you can always overwrite/replace items from your hotbar any time!

Cats love boxes right?

A dozen of objects have been added to the map editor based on your feedback, starring the Invisible wall! There are other objects too, like cars, some new road types and sidewalks and boxes! More objects will be added each update, please let us know what things you want to be added to the level editor!.

As always, Have fun and see you in the streets of New Sun City!

[Dev] Cuurian - Lobosandia