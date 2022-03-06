Animated Puzzles Live-Stream

As a part of the Steam Remote Play Together sale, we'll be live streaming Animated Puzzles.
About the game:
Animated Puzzles Star is a Jigsaw -style puzzle game with a fun and fascinating twist, animated pictures.
A wonderful pastime, in which beautiful photos are combined with natural motions and effects, giving you a puzzle experience out of the ordinary. The soft animations keep you relaxed, at the same time as it adds a fun and challenging twist to the gameplay.
A perfect way to unwind and have fun!
Co-Op
Enjoy Animated Puzzles by yourself or together with friends and family in co-op play, a great way to hang out. Why not play with your kids at home, or maybe friends and grandparents far away. This game is suitable for almost any age!
Changed depots in privatebeta branch