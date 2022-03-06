 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Animated Puzzles update for 6 March 2022

Animated Puzzles Live-Stream

Share · View all patches · Build 8322216 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

As a part of the Steam Remote Play Together sale, we'll be live streaming Animated Puzzles.

About the game:

Animated Puzzles Star is a Jigsaw -style puzzle game with a fun and fascinating twist, animated pictures.

A wonderful pastime, in which beautiful photos are combined with natural motions and effects, giving you a puzzle experience out of the ordinary. The soft animations keep you relaxed, at the same time as it adds a fun and challenging twist to the gameplay.

A perfect way to unwind and have fun!

Co-Op

Enjoy Animated Puzzles by yourself or together with friends and family in co-op play, a great way to hang out. Why not play with your kids at home, or maybe friends and grandparents far away. This game is suitable for almost any age!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/379610/Animated_Puzzles/

Changed depots in privatebeta branch

View more data in app history for build 8322216
Animated Puzzles Depot - Windows Depot 379612
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.