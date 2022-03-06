Animated Puzzles Live-Stream

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

As a part of the Steam Remote Play Together sale, we'll be live streaming Animated Puzzles.

About the game:

Animated Puzzles Star is a Jigsaw -style puzzle game with a fun and fascinating twist, animated pictures.

A wonderful pastime, in which beautiful photos are combined with natural motions and effects, giving you a puzzle experience out of the ordinary. The soft animations keep you relaxed, at the same time as it adds a fun and challenging twist to the gameplay.

A perfect way to unwind and have fun!

Co-Op

Enjoy Animated Puzzles by yourself or together with friends and family in co-op play, a great way to hang out. Why not play with your kids at home, or maybe friends and grandparents far away. This game is suitable for almost any age!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/379610/Animated_Puzzles/