 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Village of Zombies update for 6 March 2022

Now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8322017 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ːsteamhappyːWe're very excited to announce that Village of Zombies is now available on Steam!

information on the game:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1772720/Village_of_Zombies/

Up to four players can play together, each game starts in the lobby area where you can wait for more players until the host starts the game. However, players can also join games that have already started. You have the option to play alone (offline) or online with friends. But it is also possible to set the host settings to public. So any player can join at any time.

Changed files in this update

Village of Zombies Content Depot 1772721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.