wz2100.net release 4.2.6

4.2.6 Highlights:
Including:
Numerous fixes for crashes, cleanup issues, and memory leaks
Add: Arabic translations (huge thanks to: @mt3d !)
Fix: Do not make units move unnecessarily when attached to commanders and ordering an attack
Fix: Autorepair not working on units waiting to be built inside a factory when the research is completed
Fix: Headless spectator performance improvements
Campaign improvements:
Add: Restore a new early finish feature on Beta-end like in old versions for Easy/Normal difficulty
Change: Bump Easy modifier to 1.5 for numeric values and Hard to 0.85 from 0.80
Change: Decrease the base cleanup area on Alpha 12 to remove a lone bunker in the very NorthWest part of the middle base
Change: Give generous experience to all transporter unit loads on Beta/Gamma when starting from the main menu
Change: Make the southern scavenger base on Alpha 5 also trigger the transporter reinforcements for the player
Change: Upgrade a few campaign maps with better defenses for camBalance, add missing modules on some buildings, and add oil drums to many Beta maps
Change: Move Whirlwind research later into Beta campaign so Cyclone gets used for a bit longer
Change: The Collective uses Whirlwind tanks like in previous versions again
Change: Clear console when displaying automatic victory reminders
Change: Allow campaign library to handle multiple VTOL spawn systems. Fix array out-of-bounds access for the "alternate" VTOL templates option
Fix: Fix campaign HMG tower structure for Flame map editor and on a few Alpha maps
Fix: Make Beta-end fail if the player finds themselves with no units, factories, and just a empty transporter
Skirmish / Multiplayer improvements:
Add: Add in-game "Mute Player" functionality
Via right-clicks on chat messages in lobby, and a button in the Intelligence menu in-game
Change: Spectators: Make F9 work and clicking on droids / structures for information purposes.
Fix: Fix the Ultimate Scavenger weapon "Scavenger Mounted MG" not having a short range
Fix: Ultimate Scavengers not building a few vehicles due to components not unlocked for them
Fix: Remove extra propulsion models on scavenger helicopters
And a few multiplayer balance tweaks:
Balance Mini-Rocket Pod against Light Cannon better by reducing Mini-Rocket Pod cost from 75 to 70 (PR #2531)
Increase cost of Cannon Fortress to 1000 from 900 as it was incredibly cheap compared to other fortresses (PR #2535)
Make Bombard unlock Ground Shaker instead of the Howitzer, Remove Ground Shaker requirement for HEAP Howitzer Shells, and make Howitzer Autoloader depend on HE Howitzer Shells Mk3 (PR #2534)
