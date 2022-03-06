wz2100.net release 4.2.6

4.2.6 Highlights:

Including:

Numerous fixes for crashes, cleanup issues, and memory leaks

Add: Arabic translations (huge thanks to: @mt3d !)

Fix: Do not make units move unnecessarily when attached to commanders and ordering an attack

Fix: Autorepair not working on units waiting to be built inside a factory when the research is completed

Fix: Headless spectator performance improvements

Campaign improvements:

Add: Restore a new early finish feature on Beta-end like in old versions for Easy/Normal difficulty

Change: Bump Easy modifier to 1.5 for numeric values and Hard to 0.85 from 0.80

Change: Decrease the base cleanup area on Alpha 12 to remove a lone bunker in the very NorthWest part of the middle base

Change: Give generous experience to all transporter unit loads on Beta/Gamma when starting from the main menu

Change: Make the southern scavenger base on Alpha 5 also trigger the transporter reinforcements for the player

Change: Upgrade a few campaign maps with better defenses for camBalance, add missing modules on some buildings, and add oil drums to many Beta maps

Change: Move Whirlwind research later into Beta campaign so Cyclone gets used for a bit longer

Change: The Collective uses Whirlwind tanks like in previous versions again

Change: Clear console when displaying automatic victory reminders

Change: Allow campaign library to handle multiple VTOL spawn systems. Fix array out-of-bounds access for the "alternate" VTOL templates option

Fix: Fix campaign HMG tower structure for Flame map editor and on a few Alpha maps

Fix: Make Beta-end fail if the player finds themselves with no units, factories, and just a empty transporter

Skirmish / Multiplayer improvements:

Add: Add in-game "Mute Player" functionality

Via right-clicks on chat messages in lobby, and a button in the Intelligence menu in-game

Change: Spectators: Make F9 work and clicking on droids / structures for information purposes.

Fix: Fix the Ultimate Scavenger weapon "Scavenger Mounted MG" not having a short range

Fix: Ultimate Scavengers not building a few vehicles due to components not unlocked for them

Fix: Remove extra propulsion models on scavenger helicopters

And a few multiplayer balance tweaks:

Balance Mini-Rocket Pod against Light Cannon better by reducing Mini-Rocket Pod cost from 75 to 70 (PR #2531)

Increase cost of Cannon Fortress to 1000 from 900 as it was incredibly cheap compared to other fortresses (PR #2535)

Make Bombard unlock Ground Shaker instead of the Howitzer, Remove Ground Shaker requirement for HEAP Howitzer Shells, and make Howitzer Autoloader depend on HE Howitzer Shells Mk3 (PR #2534)