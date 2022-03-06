Midnight At Forest has been released

Hello Everyone!

It is with great pleasure as I tell you that Midnight at Forest has officially been released.

Please note you may experience bugs and we have already identified a few of them. If you experience any bugs that have not been fixed within 24-48 hours of release, please report a bug in our discord or comment it in our discussion page.

Please note that of course, this isn't the best game out there, and this is my (Rayne's) first ever 3d game. Feedback would be appreciated and don't be afraid to say any negative opinions about it.

Thanks for reading, and maybe playing,

Gladiator Games

Discord:

Twitter:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1881690/Midnight_at_Forest/