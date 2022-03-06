 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Midnight at Forest update for 6 March 2022

Midnight At Forest has been released

Share · View all patches · Build 8321463 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone!

It is with great pleasure as I tell you that Midnight at Forest has officially been released.

Please note you may experience bugs and we have already identified a few of them. If you experience any bugs that have not been fixed within 24-48 hours of release, please report a bug in our discord or comment it in our discussion page.

Please note that of course, this isn't the best game out there, and this is my (Rayne's) first ever 3d game. Feedback would be appreciated and don't be afraid to say any negative opinions about it.

Thanks for reading, and maybe playing,

Gladiator Games

Discord:

Click here

Twitter:

Click here

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1881690/Midnight_at_Forest/

Changed files in this update

Midnight at Forest Depot Depot 1881692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.