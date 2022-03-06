Build 22.03.05a

Attention: This update will not work with saves from older versions. If you want to downgrade the game version, you can configure it in the "beta" section in the game properties.

New Feature: Purchase of movies for the streaming service.

Add: It is now possible to sort the database list.

Add: The streaming screen is more accessible.

Add: The monthly amount and the months remaining to pay off the loan appear in the bank.

Add: It is now possible to import images in .jpg format to the database and to the movie poster.

Fixed: In the Library, now appears profit instead of box office revenue.

Fixed: In Charts, now the distributor name is included.

Balance: You need to keep releasing movies on the streaming service so you don't lose your subscribers.

Balance: Movies get increased streams when the streaming service gains new subscribers.

Balance: The minimum subscription price for the streaming service is now $3 and the maximum is $30.

Balance: The studio will not go bankrupt in the first year.

Balance: The value for expanding distribution has decreased. Now it's $75m for EMEA or APAC; Continues $50M for LATAM.

Balance: The base loan amount at the bank is now $100m.

Balance: The time to repay the loan can now be chosen between 12 and 48 months.

Balance: The bank's minimum fee has been increased to 25%.

Balance: If the player renews a loan before paying off the previous one, the rate will increase.

Bug: The level bar in the "My Studio" room was not corresponding to the correct values and has been fixed.

Bug: The loan amount paid was not being included in the finances and has been fixed.