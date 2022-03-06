Share · View all patches · Build 8321439 · Last edited 6 March 2022 – 03:52:02 UTC by Wendy

Good afternoon!

We now have several unlockable achievements for Dino Hazard: Chronos Blackout. Many of you asked for this feature. I hope you enjoy it.

These are the complexes already unlocked during the Early Access:

• Command Center;

• Radio Tower;

• Hospital;

• Hotel;

• Heliport;

• Airport;

• River Cruise;

• Hydroelectric Power Plant;

• Water Treatment Station;

These are the next complexes I am working on towards the end of the development:

• Almeida Mansion;

• Dock;

• Geothermal Power Plant;

• Nuclear Power Plant;

• Trophy Room;

• Underground complex;

If you get lost or stuck in the game, be sure to check our WIKI: https://dinohazard.fandom.com/wiki/Dino_Hazard_Wiki

If you are enjoying the experience so far, would you please review the game on the Steam Store page? This would help us gain more visibility and may accelerate the final production phase.

If you want to read about Dino Hazard projects, like the comic book, figures, books, etc:

Our website: https://en.dinohazard.com/games

Our wiki: https://dinohazard.fandom.com/wiki/Dino_Hazard_Wiki

Our Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dino.hazard/

Our Twitter: @_DinoHazard

Our Discord: https://discord.gg/H67t5pztqF

Our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/colecionadoresdeossos

May you have a great week with health and peace.

Jurassic greetings,

BoneCollectors.