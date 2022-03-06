Update v1.070 (Physics + Balancing)

This update adds a simple physics engine into the game.

When I first began designing this game I wanted to focus on performance and having an additional iteration of calculations was why it was never considered.

However, after implementing and testing the physics system, I think the sacrifice in performance was worth it.

The physics adds a new dynamic to the game which gives the player more control over situations.

Using the hero, the player can move monsters by walking into them, which can help with surviving in those time-crucial moments.

Having physics also helps alleviate the overlapping of monsters by causing them to spread out.

Misc Changes

Fixed issues with associated with increasing speed of the game and intersections of high speed projectiles.

Fixed an issue with saving and resuming a map on normal difficulty that caused the towers to not work anymore.

Redesigned the level dialog layout.

Saved games now track and respawn any dragons that were from previous waves.

Balancing

Stunning and Dazing the Dragon will now have diminishing results.

Flying monsters now have a bit more health.

Removed the radar "targets" upgrade. (Essentially was a double/duplicate for any valid towers in range)

Mini-gun towers now have less damage, slower rate of fire, and less range.

Missile towers now have less damage, less range, and slower rate of fire.

Chain lightning towers now have less damage, range, total chains and cost more.

Reduced damage of fork lightning towers.

Phase cannon towers now have less damage and slower rate of fire.

Reduced rate of fire of wave ray towers.

Flash bomb tower has slower rate of fire and the daze buff has been reduced to 2 seconds.

Nail tower has reduced rate of fire.

Saw blade towers have reduced damage and slower rate of fire.