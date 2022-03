Share · View all patches · Build 8321388 · Last edited 6 March 2022 – 03:19:07 UTC by Wendy

The issue with various screen dimensions not showing the User Interface properly has been fixed.

Added more menus to utilize the faster animated scripts

Optimized game for even faster performance overall

Added new Ocean Water for faster performance, more realistic and assists with determining height above water when flying Helicopter and Jets.

MAC version of all these improvements coming soon