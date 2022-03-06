Content Update #2

heyo it's been a little bit, but here I am with another content update.

New Maps and Modes

Jump Club Scuffed

your mom's basement (s)

New Achievements!

Ok... now achievements work lol.

Solo Mode is Now Available

Patch Notes and Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue NOW where you can go through the wall in the waiting room.

Fixed an issue where you can wall run in Platformer Glass maps.

Fixed an issue hopefully where the wall run stutters.

Changed the main menu music to something original. If y'all don't like it, let me know so I can add an option to change the music.

Added new sound effects to the game.

Changed some sound effect.

Changed the sprint speed from 750-1250. (meaning you go faster)

Features that are in the game but for some reason doesn't work

Voice chat: this feature has been in the game for while now, but for some reason it doesn't work. For push to talk is [V] but then again, nothing. If anyone wants to help me with this, please let me know here or in my discord server.

The future of this game

Since this game "kinda" blew up (and it shouldn't have lol), I wanted to add stuffs into the game that you guys gave me. I've granted some of them, but others... not so much. Like wall running, voice chat, chat box, etc. This pains me to say this, but this might be my last update on the game since I have to work on the main game (which you can Wishlist btw). This game was a test for the main game, making sure that all the features worked. This game was also a reference to one game I think y'all know lol. There will be a new video soon to my main channel regarding the updates I added to this game. Hope to see y'all there. Again, this might be my last update on the game. If I can get the issues resolved with the voice chat, chat box, etc., this game is done. Anyways imma leave now and I'll see what I can do with those features I want to add to this game.

Thanks,

Leo

From The Phoenix Limit Team