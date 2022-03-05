BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.6.132: Challenge Presented

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

This update introduces a new play mode called "Challenge Mode" that unlocks once any level 11 or higher is cleared. Challenge mode introduces adverse effects into the level, but offers a higher point reward if the level is cleared.

Challenge mode is progressive in two ways:

Beating Challenge mode unlocks a second rank of Challenge mode, where another adverse effect is added. Beating that second rank may unlock a third rank, and so on. To start, the Challenge Mode Rank is limited to the level number divided by 4.

Clearing a Challenge Mode Rank advances its Iteration counter, which procedurally generates a new set of adverse effects for that Challenge Mode Rank, keeping gameplay fresh while you work toward that next pilot license or upgrade.

When stacking adverse effects, the challenge generator gives preference to effects that synergize with each other, amplifying the danger of higher-rank Challenge Modes further.

There are a total of 25 different adverse effects defined so far.

A new Prestige Upgrade, "Challenger", has been added, which increases the maximum Challenge Mode Rank for all levels by +2 per level purchased in it.

Challenge mode is, for the moment, accessible from the Store UI when an eligible level has been cleared and is selected. Please pardon the shanty UI for this feature while the Store UI undergoes a deeper overhaul that will, among other things, incorporate different game modes more elegantly.

Six new achievements have been added relating to Challenge Modes.

There is a LOT of balancing yet to be done on challenge modes - more updates to come.