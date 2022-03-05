Beta 1.15.2

Some small but much needed fixes for the latest update. Thanks to everyone who tested and submitted bugs!

-Fixed issue preventing mid-air weapon swapping after a flying knee

-Fixed issue causing player to remain crouched after sliding on an incline

-Fixed issue occasionally causing self Defenestration to fail (firing the Defenestrator at your feet should now always launch you)

-Fixed issue occasionally delaying the end of a game to 11 kills

-Weapon Slot that is equipped when player health reaches zero now persists into the next life

-New sound attached to player spawn

-Defenestrator projectile velocity increased

-Defenestrator, Phlood, Fire Hose, and Sunbeam ammo lowered from 60 to 36