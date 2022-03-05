2022 Spring Update: Early Access is Coming Soon!

Mark your calendar! Early access is coming soon on March 10th!
The EA version includes 3 heroes (Wukong, White Dragon, and Holy Monk) and 3 chapters of story mode! Stay tuned for more details! (Our Discord channel and Official QQ group: 1003867153)
Major updates
New Skin for Wukong: The Mighty Monkey King!
We released a new skin for Wukong, which will unlock automatically after beating trial level 0. You can also check it out in the Tutorial:
New Hero: Holy Monk
We finished the development of a new hero, Holy Monk! As the 10th reincarnation of the Buddha of Life, Holy Monk have some special abilities:
- capture normal or elite NPCs as his Guardians and fight for him in combat
- play curse cards to his advantage
- apply unique Debuffs Good and Evil to enemies and manipulate them accordingly
New Title Theme and New UI!
We upgraded the main title theme, redesigned the UI, and adjusted the team alignment in combat.
New main title and UI
Improved team alignment in combat: Before vs. After:
Challenge Mode
We also added a brand new Challenge Mode for each Hero. Each challenge is one combat, with special winning conditions (e.g. a given deck, rescue hostage, or protect teammates).
Other enhancements
- Balanced Wukong, White Dragon, and Companion cards
- Balanced relics and consumables
- Added credit
- Add music and sound effects for Chapter 3
- Added more art assets
- Rich text enhancement
- Polished script and dialog
- Improved card flow animation
Bug Fixes
Next Steps
- Preparing the early access build for release on March 10th
- Optimizing the card flow animation, performance (package size, loading time, etc)
- Developing chapter 4 and new hero
- Adding more content to challenge mode
