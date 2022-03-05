v.20.2 Face Update

Hey yall, happy to show off the Face Update, which is a funny name but honestly I'm not sure what else to call this one!

This update adds a handful of new player customization options, including 2 additional heads, 5 facial hair options, new hair colors, and finger tape! In addition, you'll be able to pop up your player's helmet while working on them to see those mean mugs in all their glory.

This update isn't just pretty faces, in fact things are gonna get real dirty soon with the addition of late hits! Lay off some steam by laying out an unwitting opponent who forgot to keep his head on a swivel after the whistle.

There's a few extras packed in here too, including new ball bounces on punts and tipped passes, better throws on bubble screens, and some bug fixes. Check out the complete patch notes below:

ART

Added 2 head options, updated the original one

Added 4 facial hair options

Added 3 hair color options, updated existing colors

Added single bar facemask option

Added finger tape to player's glove options

Added option to pop up player's helmet in customization menus

Some sitting sideline players will pop up their helmet while sitting on the bench

Players will pop up their helmet during touchdown celebrations

Goalpost flags hide correctly

Improved fidelity of jersey numbers

GAMEPLAY

Added late hits

Improved ball bounce trajectory on errant passes

More predictable ball deflections on overthrown and tipped passes

Low quality passes have higher chance of being tipped forward and picked off

High skilled punters will be able to land punts with backspin near the endzone

Added collision to stadium walls, uprights, and bench areas

Increased tendency for AI kick returners to take touchbacks in critical game situations

Increased tendency for AI punt returners to allow ball to bounce into endzone

Blockers will continue running towards their assignment even if their target is not moving

Players stay still until the ball is kicked on kickoffs

Decreased gunner's starting speed on kickoffs

Widened path for outside QB runs

Agile QB's will stay in pocket longer before deciding to scramble

Defenders will take better pursuit angles on QB scrambles

AI will call less 2pt conversions when only up by 6

AI will call less QB/WR runs on 3rd and 4th down

UI

Player model can be rotated using the trigger buttons in customization menus

Replaced outdated blocking assignments on some outside run play art

Disabled lights in some frontend menu screens

SRFL

Updated names and customizations on multiple teams

BUGS