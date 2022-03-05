v.20.2 Face Update

Hey yall, happy to show off the Face Update, which is a funny name but honestly I'm not sure what else to call this one!
This update adds a handful of new player customization options, including 2 additional heads, 5 facial hair options, new hair colors, and finger tape! In addition, you'll be able to pop up your player's helmet while working on them to see those mean mugs in all their glory.
This update isn't just pretty faces, in fact things are gonna get real dirty soon with the addition of late hits! Lay off some steam by laying out an unwitting opponent who forgot to keep his head on a swivel after the whistle.
There's a few extras packed in here too, including new ball bounces on punts and tipped passes, better throws on bubble screens, and some bug fixes. Check out the complete patch notes below:
ART
- Added 2 head options, updated the original one
- Added 4 facial hair options
- Added 3 hair color options, updated existing colors
- Added single bar facemask option
- Added finger tape to player's glove options
- Added option to pop up player's helmet in customization menus
- Some sitting sideline players will pop up their helmet while sitting on the bench
- Players will pop up their helmet during touchdown celebrations
- Goalpost flags hide correctly
- Improved fidelity of jersey numbers
GAMEPLAY
- Added late hits
- Improved ball bounce trajectory on errant passes
- More predictable ball deflections on overthrown and tipped passes
- Low quality passes have higher chance of being tipped forward and picked off
- High skilled punters will be able to land punts with backspin near the endzone
- Added collision to stadium walls, uprights, and bench areas
- Increased tendency for AI kick returners to take touchbacks in critical game situations
- Increased tendency for AI punt returners to allow ball to bounce into endzone
- Blockers will continue running towards their assignment even if their target is not moving
- Players stay still until the ball is kicked on kickoffs
- Decreased gunner's starting speed on kickoffs
- Widened path for outside QB runs
- Agile QB's will stay in pocket longer before deciding to scramble
- Defenders will take better pursuit angles on QB scrambles
- AI will call less 2pt conversions when only up by 6
- AI will call less QB/WR runs on 3rd and 4th down
UI
- Player model can be rotated using the trigger buttons in customization menus
- Replaced outdated blocking assignments on some outside run play art
- Disabled lights in some frontend menu screens
SRFL
- Updated names and customizations on multiple teams
BUGS
- Fixed a bug where a text field could be edited even after it loses focus or visibility
- Fixed a bug where players experience unexpected navigation behavior when using the numpad for text customization
- Fixed a bug where a measurement resulting in a turnover on downs would incorrectly display as a first down
- Fixed a bug where scouting descriptions for high-rated edge rushers were incomplete
Changed files in this update