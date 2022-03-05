First update - EASIER levels, minor bug fixed

Here's the list of changes:
- The game is now easier to play! Smaller levels, more hints!
- Achevements are working
- New game mode! After you complete the last level, the Challenge mode with leaderboards will be unlocked.
- Spanish language enabled on Steam Page
- Other minor bugs fixed and GUI improvements
I'm also working on DLC compatibility so expect another update in a week or so!
The Challenge mode has an infinite number of levels. You start with a zero score. Each time you complete a level, you get more score points, the faster you did it - the more you get.
The score is sent to the leaderboard each time you complete a level.
TODO:
- Mac OS game saves
- DLC with girls
- Steam Point Shop items
- Bug: simoltaneous use of mouse and keyboard/gamepad produces a glitch.
Phew, that was a hard day!
Thanks for playing the game!
I noticed there are many Chinese players so here's a Googletranslated version of the text above:
用谷歌翻译 - 对不起！
以下是更改列表：
- 游戏现在更容易玩了！ 更小的关卡，更多的提示！
- 成就正在发挥作用
- 新游戏模式！ 完成最后一关后，将解锁带有排行榜的挑战模式。
- Steam 页面上启用西班牙语
- 其他小错误修复和 GUI 改进
我也在研究 DLC 兼容性，所以期待一周左右的另一个更新！
挑战模式有无限数量的关卡。 你从零分开始。 每次你完成一个关卡，你会得到更多的分数，你做的越快 - 你得到的越多。
每次完成关卡时，分数都会发送到排行榜。
去做：
- Mac OS 游戏保存
- 与女孩的 DLC
- 蒸汽点商店物品
- 错误：同时使用鼠标和键盘/游戏手柄会产生故障。
呸，那是艰难的一天！
感谢您玩游戏！
