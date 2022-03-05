First update - EASIER levels, minor bug fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 8320225 · Last edited 5 March 2022 – 17:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Here's the list of changes:

The game is now easier to play! Smaller levels, more hints!

Achevements are working

New game mode! After you complete the last level, the Challenge mode with leaderboards will be unlocked.

Spanish language enabled on Steam Page

Other minor bugs fixed and GUI improvements

I'm also working on DLC compatibility so expect another update in a week or so!

The Challenge mode has an infinite number of levels. You start with a zero score. Each time you complete a level, you get more score points, the faster you did it - the more you get.

The score is sent to the leaderboard each time you complete a level.

TODO:

Mac OS game saves

DLC with girls

Steam Point Shop items

Bug: simoltaneous use of mouse and keyboard/gamepad produces a glitch.

Phew, that was a hard day!

Thanks for playing the game!

I noticed there are many Chinese players so here's a Googletranslated version of the text above:

用谷歌翻译 - 对不起！

以下是更改列表：

游戏现在更容易玩了！ 更小的关卡，更多的提示！

成就正在发挥作用

新游戏模式！ 完成最后一关后，将解锁带有排行榜的挑战模式。

Steam 页面上启用西班牙语

其他小错误修复和 GUI 改进

我也在研究 DLC 兼容性，所以期待一周左右的另一个更新！

挑战模式有无限数量的关卡。 你从零分开始。 每次你完成一个关卡，你会得到更多的分数，你做的越快 - 你得到的越多。

每次完成关卡时，分数都会发送到排行榜。

去做：

Mac OS 游戏保存

与女孩的 DLC

蒸汽点商店物品

错误：同时使用鼠标和键盘/游戏手柄会产生故障。

呸，那是艰难的一天！

感谢您玩游戏！