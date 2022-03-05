 Skip to content

PumPum update for 5 March 2022

First update - EASIER levels, minor bug fixed

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's the list of changes:

  • The game is now easier to play! Smaller levels, more hints!
  • Achevements are working
  • New game mode! After you complete the last level, the Challenge mode with leaderboards will be unlocked.
  • Spanish language enabled on Steam Page
  • Other minor bugs fixed and GUI improvements

I'm also working on DLC compatibility so expect another update in a week or so!

The Challenge mode has an infinite number of levels. You start with a zero score. Each time you complete a level, you get more score points, the faster you did it - the more you get.

The score is sent to the leaderboard each time you complete a level.

TODO:

  • Mac OS game saves
  • DLC with girls
  • Steam Point Shop items
  • Bug: simoltaneous use of mouse and keyboard/gamepad produces a glitch.

Phew, that was a hard day!

Thanks for playing the game!

I noticed there are many Chinese players so here's a Googletranslated version of the text above:

用谷歌翻译 - 对不起！

以下是更改列表：

  • 游戏现在更容易玩了！ 更小的关卡，更多的提示！
  • 成就正在发挥作用
  • 新游戏模式！ 完成最后一关后，将解锁带有排行榜的挑战模式。
  • Steam 页面上启用西班牙语
  • 其他小错误修复和 GUI 改进

我也在研究 DLC 兼容性，所以期待一周左右的另一个更新！

挑战模式有无限数量的关卡。 你从零分开始。 每次你完成一个关卡，你会得到更多的分数，你做的越快 - 你得到的越多。

每次完成关卡时，分数都会发送到排行榜。

去做：

  • Mac OS 游戏保存
  • 与女孩的 DLC
  • 蒸汽点商店物品
  • 错误：同时使用鼠标和键盘/游戏手柄会产生故障。

呸，那是艰难的一天！

感谢您玩游戏！

Changed files in this update

PumPum Mac OSX Depot 1595291
PumPum Windows Depot 1595292
PumPum Linux/SteamOS Depot 1595294
