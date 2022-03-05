Weekly Progress Report #76: I'm back!

Hey everybody! It's been a few weeks, but I'm super glad to be back. Thanks so much to everyone who wished me well during the time I was away. Fortunately the family emergency wasn't life threatening, and everyone is doing very well now.
In terms of PogoChamp, I'm on the home stretch! Getting so close to 1.0 I can practically taste it. I decided to finally make some levels that I think are on par/harder than Wall To Wall. For reference, Wall To Wall has been around since the game had like 40 levels, and as new levels were made they kept pushing it further and further back in the level order until now where it's level 96! It's about time there were some new "final levels"!
New Level: Quick Start (#97)
This level is all about speed. Gain as much momentum as you can, but be careful as one small mistake could mean disaster!
New Level: All The Things (#98)
This level seems like an appropriate way to cap off the end of the "normal levels" (level 100 will be something special). It involves pretty much everything you've been using up to this point: Buttons, Doors, Conveyors, Rings, Cannons, Breakable Platforms, Fans, Rolling, Swimming, Jetpacks and Bazookas, all in one.
Changelog
- CONTENT: New Level: Quick Start (#97)
- VISUAL: Added a computer to the desk in Relaxing.
- CONTENT: New Level: All The Things (#98)
- MISC: Updated FlatKit, Translucent Image library versions. (Might fix some crashes on certain machines).
- DEV: Add "Debug Build" option to build generator script.
- MISC: Update Unity version 2020.3.26f1 -> 2020.3.30f1.
- BUG FIX: Fix replay bug that occurs when you get another power up after Jetpack.
- GAMEPLAY: Increase the size of the Goal Zone in Quick Start.
- MISC: Change from using Newtonsoft JSON to JSONUtility.
- VISUAL: Increase character brightness in All The Things & Quick Start.
- GAMEPLAY: The glass box walls in All The Things now move properly in replays.
- BUG FIX: Changing display mode (Fullscreen/Windowed/etc) didn't work from the pause menu.
- GAMEPLAY: The glass box walls in All The Things now shatter, and the shattering works in replays.
- GAMEPLAY: glass box walls in All The Things are now much more resistant to being broken by slamming into them.
- BUG FIX: Reenable NVIDIA Highlights support (it was accidentally disabled a while ago).
- UX: Reorganize the Options menu: "Streaming" tab is now "Speedruns", and moves some of the options between that tab and Misc.
- BUG FIX: The big fan particles were not displaying properly. (Fun Fact: "ParticleSystem.emission.rateOverTimeMultiplier" doesn't do what you would expect!)
- UX: Add transparency to the Achievement Notification and make it slightly smaller (so it's less distracting while playing).
- GAMEPLAY: Add fans to All The Things (because fans are also a thing!)
- SOUND: Add glass shatter sfx to the glass wall panels in All The Things.
- BUG FIX: Fix null reference when losing the Jetpack power up.
- BUG FIX: Demo builds no longer show "New Update Available" message.
Changed files in this update