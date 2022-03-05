Weekly Progress Report #76: I'm back!

Hey everybody! It's been a few weeks, but I'm super glad to be back. Thanks so much to everyone who wished me well during the time I was away. Fortunately the family emergency wasn't life threatening, and everyone is doing very well now.

In terms of PogoChamp, I'm on the home stretch! Getting so close to 1.0 I can practically taste it. I decided to finally make some levels that I think are on par/harder than Wall To Wall. For reference, Wall To Wall has been around since the game had like 40 levels, and as new levels were made they kept pushing it further and further back in the level order until now where it's level 96! It's about time there were some new "final levels"!

New Level: Quick Start (#97)



This level is all about speed. Gain as much momentum as you can, but be careful as one small mistake could mean disaster!

New Level: All The Things (#98)



This level seems like an appropriate way to cap off the end of the "normal levels" (level 100 will be something special). It involves pretty much everything you've been using up to this point: Buttons, Doors, Conveyors, Rings, Cannons, Breakable Platforms, Fans, Rolling, Swimming, Jetpacks and Bazookas, all in one.

Changelog