Animallica update for 5 March 2022

Animallica - Full Release!

Hello, Wildlife Savers!

Today, we are moving Animallica out of Early Access. It has been our ambition, since the beginning, to release the game in a state we consider it worthy of our initial vision, including all the planned features and core game components. Moreover, the game now contains a lot of additions that weren’t planned in its inception, thanks to you - the Animallica comunity. We thank you again for all the feedback, suggestions, support and patience!

Even after the full release, Animallica will continue to receive free updates with both content and bug fixes if necessary.

