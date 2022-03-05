Patch 1.065

Gameplay Changes:
-Double tapping active control groups moves the camera over to their location
-Increased stables' size from 4x3 to 4x4
-Removed herb garden (Apothecary is now 4x3 with the garden graphically attached to the building)
-When the player has only 5 or less carriers, they will stop taking jobs at workplaces
-Added "Toggle all wares" button to storehouses and the capitol
-Removed the ability to upgrade houses
-Houses will now level up on their own, based on whether the civilians have access to the requirements
-Higher tier houses no longer have default negative appeal
-Soldiers share 1/2 of the average satisfaction bonus as their own
-Increased backstab bonus (highest from 3x to 4x)
-Moved caravan training to barracks and guardhouse from the capitol and storehouses
-Increased scout's vision from 8 to 10
Bug Fixes:
-Added missing description for: Omelette Maker
-Fixed towers crashing the game when loaded while they have a target in reach
-Towers now properly save their ammo amount
-Fixed units killed by the hungry ogre being sent to the edge of the map as walking corpses
-Diplomacy relations are no longer reset when loading a saved game
-Fixed massive lag when AI searches for spots for fishing huts and mines
-Fixed some chickens and cows rendering behind the farm
-Removed woodcutter "fell trees only" mode
-Added missing death animation to the Mage
-Mountains without ores cannot be selected anymore (nor do they block selection drag)
Graphics Changes:
-Added new markers for parts of buildings that are walkable
-Added stable's horse and breeder animations
-Added stables' ware graphics
-Added Sophie's portrait artwork
-Added papermill's tanner animations
-Added papermill's ware graphics
-Reworked how wares display in storehouses
