Patch 1.065

Gameplay Changes:

-Double tapping active control groups moves the camera over to their location

-Increased stables' size from 4x3 to 4x4

-Removed herb garden (Apothecary is now 4x3 with the garden graphically attached to the building)

-When the player has only 5 or less carriers, they will stop taking jobs at workplaces

-Added "Toggle all wares" button to storehouses and the capitol

-Removed the ability to upgrade houses

-Houses will now level up on their own, based on whether the civilians have access to the requirements

-Higher tier houses no longer have default negative appeal

-Soldiers share 1/2 of the average satisfaction bonus as their own

-Increased backstab bonus (highest from 3x to 4x)

-Moved caravan training to barracks and guardhouse from the capitol and storehouses

-Increased scout's vision from 8 to 10

Bug Fixes:

-Added missing description for: Omelette Maker

-Fixed towers crashing the game when loaded while they have a target in reach

-Towers now properly save their ammo amount

-Fixed units killed by the hungry ogre being sent to the edge of the map as walking corpses

-Diplomacy relations are no longer reset when loading a saved game

-Fixed massive lag when AI searches for spots for fishing huts and mines

-Herb Garden removed (it is now attached to the Apothecary)

-Fixed some chickens and cows rendering behind the farm

-Removed woodcutter "fell trees only" mode

-Added missing death animation to the Mage

-Mountains without ores cannot be selected anymore (nor do they block selection drag)

Graphics Changes:

-Added new markers for parts of buildings that are walkable

-Added stable's horse and breeder animations

-Added stables' ware graphics

-Added Sophie's portrait artwork

-Added papermill's tanner animations

-Added papermill's ware graphics

-Reworked how wares display in storehouses