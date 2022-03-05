Buoyage BETA

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New BETA "buoyage" ! This one is dealing with buoys.

For instructions on how to opt in please see the pinned post in the forum.

I have added 2 "Clear Water" navigation buoys to Maupiti. 1 is located right by the cargo loading bay and the other is just outside the main ocean access to Maupiti's bay between the two islands.

The buoys have a working light system with, I believe, the correct signal of 10 seconds on, 10 seconds off - please correct me if it isn't.

The buoys are full physics models so have fun bumping into them and watching them bob around in the water. They are not currently anchored in place so it is possible to push them around for the moment.

If there are any seasoned boaters out there then please let me know if I'm using buoys correctly/incorrectly or want to suggest places where buoys should go.