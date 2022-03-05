 Skip to content

Dungeon Runner update for 5 March 2022

Dungeon Runner XZ Regular Update V7.5.0

Last edited by Wendy

Hi Runners,

Here is a new update again. I'm adding some new stuff to the tower and equipment and classes this time.

The tower of Gods has two new Boss runs there harder than the first one, so be prepared when battling them.

New Stronger equipment will drop too from higher bosses and new craft equipment.

And a new Class system that is per Rank B- to A- And I added three more classes to the game.

And some minor bug fixes.

I hope you all enjoy the game, and don't forget to join the incredible community on discord every day, I am active every day, and I can help fast with all your game problems!

https://discord.gg/mva9w7yQAc

