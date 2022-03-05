Update 1.0.1 and Chinese Localization Issues

Greetings, citizens of the Greatest Union!

The first Beholder 3 patch (1.0.1) is fixing many gameplay issues, you can find the full changelog below.

To our Chinese players: we've noticed that our Chinese-speaking players have pointed out some localization issues. We have hired the best translators from all over the Union working on this problem right now. We will do our best to release an update with corrected texts in a matter of days.

To everyone else: thank you for your attention and patience! Thanks to everyone who cares about the game and everyone who leaves feedback - you help us make the game better!

List of changes:

Added an option to report a bug directly from in-game menu (Esc)

Added additional check and trigger for NPCs being moved in

Added new 5 more civil car skins

Added an icon to indicate the ringing telephone

Added two personal activity icons

Added activity icon for Kim when she’s playing with rat

Removed "Repair" icons on several furniture objects

Updated assets in “Rooftop” and “Arrest” cutscenes

Updated phone ringing animation

Changed the size of picture in Frank's apartment

Changed the social media button icons (Twitter & Discord) slightly in color and size, and blurred out the edges to make them look less pixelated

Iterated NPC positioning when they are having a conversation

NPCs will no longer accidentally open doors while doing activities to close to the door

Office containers should now always have the correct owner

Quest log entries now have a gray background while hidden

Black market trader now has the briefcase open while shopping

Family members should no longer clump up when waking them up

Phone rings now when player reports Bullhauser before he has “Cut the connection” quest

“Watch out, family!” - the quest succeeds now when you report Günzel early, this fixes the issue for players when they get the quest

“The Great Escape” - fixed the quest step being visible for too long

“The Pusher” - the "Search Magnus Hermann's apartment" step now closes once player founds evidence against him

Fixed soft lock after tutorial when taking longer than 5 in-game days for it

Fixed loading of maintainable objects broken by quests

Fixed way point for interacting with Emma Grundig's desk

Fixed unselected items showing the prompt to collect their evidence

Fixed loading a save game in a starting NPCs apartment leading to an auto kick-out even if the NPC was outside at the time of saving

Fixed certain world events not being triggered when loading a save file

Fixed dialogue choices selected twice when spamming spacebar

Fixed the outlines in the ministry offices for the Surveillance Mode

Fixed that options menu doesn't show up before start screen when starting the game

Fixed NPCs name not disappearing when hovering them while they enter the metro

Fixed trashcan timer not running

Fixed inventory in Magnus' sofa not being saved correctly

Fixed phone ringing animation sprite not playing in living building

Fixed Frank playing animations while the game is paused after having used the phone at least once

Fixed Frank's call and server console idle animations not playing during interaction

Fixed Frank's server console idle animation not looping

Other minor fixes

Remember to join the official Discord server:

https://discord.gg/beholder 👁‍🗨

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1570070