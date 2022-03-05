Become a fleet commander by using the new items for large ships!

Version 0.55509171

🎯 [Ship swap] The ship swap now also swaps the engine and all auxiliary items (i.e., everything but weapons).

🎯 [Sensor range] The Founders skill "Extended Sensors" has been removed and is now instead built-in to all larger ships. On the largest of ships, you wont even need a sensor to reach max range!

🎯 [Ship size item requirement] A new type of item requirement has been added: Some items will require larger ships to be equipped.

🎯 [Passive Drone Summoner Auxiliary Item] Eight different Fighter Hangars has been added. These items have a requirement regarding ship size, and cannot be used with smaller ships.

🎯 [Drone Summoner Auxiliary Item] Four different Cruiser Hangars has been added. These items have a requirement regarding ship size, and cannot be used with smaller ships.

🎯 [Skill] The Xinthu skill "Auto Summon" is no longer activated if the player is moving at a high velocity.

🎯 [Text] Many ship names have been revised.

🎯 [Recipe] Some recipes have been revised. Their altered requirements are shown at the Continuum Transmuter.

🎯 [Autosave] The autosave is now triggered more often.

🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed a network-related issue with mech summons.