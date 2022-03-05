AI Speech Added

Speaking AI Now In Game

I have now added speech to the game to make it easier to know when you are about to run out of a powerup, what powerup you've just picked up, if you're on your last life and what position you are on the global leader board with your current play session.

The option to disable the speech if you find it irritates can be found in both the options menu on the main title screen and pause screen.

I hope you find this new feature helps you achieve more success on the leader board.

Please help the game by leaving a review, this will help the steam algorithm promote the title which will lead to more competition on the global leader board.

Happy blasting!

Paul