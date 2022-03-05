This is all that I was able to do in 10 days of the war

Sorry, but I can't work right now. I open the Unity editor and just look at the code and do nothing. I close it and go watch the news, help Anonymous and spread the word about what's going on.

I have many family members and friends both in Ukraine and in Russia. And I'm worried about all of them. 12 refugees from Ukraine (3 of which are children under 3 years old and 9 women) came to live with my parents in Prague. The distance to the border of 150 km they traveled 3.5 days. Now 14 people live in an 80-meter apartment. Some of them are going to come to me. They all have no job, no knowledge of European languages, no financial savings. And there are millions of people living in the war zone who are in even worse conditions.

I am also very worried about my family members and friends in Russia, and indeed about all Russians, because now for saying "NO WAR" police put people in jail.

I really hope that all this hell ends as soon as possible.

Update for all DLC with scenes:

Some fixes for scenes

Lite improvements

FPS improvements (all scenes now are 60+ FPS)

P poses DLC update: