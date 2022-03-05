Hotfix v1.0.1

Greetings fellow gods,

v1.0.1, a quick hotfix has just been deployed targetting mainly some of the issues with graphics mod setup, more to come.

Fixed rare crash on god death.

Fixed core gfx mod not loading by default in some cases when only the demo was played before. And added additional checks to make sure core gfx is loaded after core.

Fixed Army of death achievement to unlock with 30 zombies.

Fixed "replace meat" action showing for races other than Abomination.

Thank you all for trying out Soulash! I've been reading as much as I could on your feedback since yesterday and I've been taking notes. It's pretty wild as you can probably see on Steam community and our Discord right now. It may take me a while to address everything, but rest assured improvements and fixes are coming.

Artur