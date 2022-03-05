Eight Maids A Milkin' Update

And now for all dem updates! ːsteamsunnyː Which include...

-Fixing a glitch where game froze the Cornering the Great Wolf cutscene froze the game if you chose to skim through it.

-Updating some of the credits images to look less ugly (you probably won't be able to tell, but it was bothering me.)

-Changing the picture of Kalymn at the beginning blurb where you go over the difficulty. He's purdy now. :D

-Eating a chocolate covered marshmallow. Tasty!

And there may be one or two other graphical updates coming in the future~ ;) Wink wink Nudge nudge

But for now, ciao~!