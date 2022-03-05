 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Albino Hunter™ {Revamp} update for 5 March 2022

Eight Maids A Milkin' Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8318768 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

And now for all dem updates! ːsteamsunnyː Which include...

-Fixing a glitch where game froze the Cornering the Great Wolf cutscene froze the game if you chose to skim through it.

-Updating some of the credits images to look less ugly (you probably won't be able to tell, but it was bothering me.)

-Changing the picture of Kalymn at the beginning blurb where you go over the difficulty. He's purdy now. :D

-Eating a chocolate covered marshmallow. Tasty!

And there may be one or two other graphical updates coming in the future~ ;) Wink wink Nudge nudge

But for now, ciao~!

Changed files in this update

The Albino Hunter™ {Revamp} RETAIL PACKAGE Depot 1832381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.