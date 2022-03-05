Version 1.1a

Changelog
For this update I went through all scenes, in editor and game build.
I resolved all the loading issues which were due to a bugged iterative event.
I also made numerous improvements to existing events, viusally, technically or just in terms of story.
In case you had problems, I hope they are all resolved.
Chapter - Prologue
- I felt like the balance of the Prologue was somewhat off, too much reading too little gameplay.
- So I added a bit more gameplay to break it up.
- I also just felt like adding another good looking scene.
Chapter - Voices
- You don't need to read the note to find the hidden stash, so players who forget to read that specific note are still able to progress
- Only voicelines regarding the stash now require reading them
- Repositioned a note and the hidden stash, I felt like it was out of place
Chapter - Within
- Extended a lot of Events to make them more interesting and meaningful
- Added some more visual fidelity to later events
- Fixed texture issues in lower tunnels
- And countless other small changes, almost every event received some sort of improvement
Main Menu
- Shown Version is now a button which opens the Changelog in game
Jumping
- cannot jump while holding or examining anything any longer
Various
- various bugfixes and improvements
Changed files in this update