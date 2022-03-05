 Skip to content

Awakened: Dark Space update for 5 March 2022

Version 1.1a

Version 1.1a

Build 8318757

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

For this update I went through all scenes, in editor and game build.

I resolved all the loading issues which were due to a bugged iterative event.

I also made numerous improvements to existing events, viusally, technically or just in terms of story.

In case you had problems, I hope they are all resolved.

Chapter - Prologue
  • I felt like the balance of the Prologue was somewhat off, too much reading too little gameplay.
  • So I added a bit more gameplay to break it up.
  • I also just felt like adding another good looking scene.
Chapter - Voices
  • You don't need to read the note to find the hidden stash, so players who forget to read that specific note are still able to progress
  • Only voicelines regarding the stash now require reading them
  • Repositioned a note and the hidden stash, I felt like it was out of place
Chapter - Within
  • Extended a lot of Events to make them more interesting and meaningful
  • Added some more visual fidelity to later events
  • Fixed texture issues in lower tunnels
  • And countless other small changes, almost every event received some sort of improvement
  • Shown Version is now a button which opens the Changelog in game
Jumping
  • cannot jump while holding or examining anything any longer
Various
  • various bugfixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

